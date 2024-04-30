California doctor who drove family off cliff had psychotic break, therapist says
A psychologist has testified that Dharmesh Patel, the California radiologist accused of intentionally driving his family off a cliff, was experiencing a psychotic break at the time of the incident.
Key points:
- Patel, 43, was suffering from major depressive disorder accompanied by delusions when the incident took place, according to psychologist Dr. Mark Patterson.
- The Indian-origin Pasadena man previously requested for a mental health diversion program, which could dismiss his charges after treatment.
- His medical license has been suspended pending the trial outcome.
The details:
- Patel drove his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside at Devil’s Slide on Highway 1 on Jan. 2, 2023. He sustained injuries to his leg and foot, while his then-41-year-old wife and 7-year-old daughter suffered more serious injuries. His 4-year-old son sustained bruises.
- He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges the following month, attributing the incident to tire issues. However, witnesses reported that the vehicle did not appear to brake before the crash, while investigators ruled out Tesla’s self-driving features as a contributing factor.
- After conducting 18 tests and speaking to Patel and his siblings, Dr. Patterson testified on April 24 that the defendant appeared to suffer from major depressive disorder, along with psychotic features and anxious distress, during the incident. Days prior, he reportedly experienced delusions about the country’s fentanyl crisis, the war in Ukraine and his children being kidnapped and sexually abused.
- Patel’s wife, Neha, told emergency responders in the aftermath that her husband was “depressed,” “purposefully drove off” and “intentionally tried to kill us.”
- Dr. James Armontrout, a Stanford psychiatric clinician, also testified for Patel. He said he would oversee his treatment — which would include intensive outpatient care — if the diversion program is granted.
- Patel has sought entry into a mental health diversion program, which could dismiss the charges against him after two years of treatment. Prosecutors, however, have opposed the request, arguing that he is not suffering from major depressive disorder, but another condition called schizoaffective disorder. They also stressed that the proposed treatment plan would not be effective.
What’s next:
- The case is set to continue in court on May 2, with prosecutors presenting further evidence and arguments against the diversion program. Patel, meanwhile, remains held without bail at San Mateo County Jail.
If you or anyone you know is at risk of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support at 1-800-273-8255.
