Resurfaced video shows creator of world’s 1st AI software engineer was math prodigy
A video of Scott Wu, the founder and CEO of Cognition Labs and creator of the AI software engineer Devin, showcasing his exceptional mathematical skills at the 2010 Mathcounts competition has taken social media by storm.
The clip, which resurfaced following the launch of Devin in March, shows Wu providing lightning-fast solutions even before the question was fully read. The video has since amassed millions of views across various platforms and generated discussions about the 27-year-old Chinese American entrepreneur’s extraordinary childhood abilities. Wu, who studied economics at Harvard, is a three-time gold medalist at the International Olympiad in Informatics, a champion of the Mathcounts competition, a third-place finisher in the 2021 Google Code Jam and has achieved the “legendary grandmaster” title on the competitive programming platform Codeforces.
Share this Article
Share this Article