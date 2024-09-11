‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to helm ‘Spider-Man 4’
Destin Daniel Cretton, director of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is reportedly in talks to direct the next installment in the Spider-Man franchise.
Cretton is set to replace Jon Watts, who departed the franchise after the previous three films. While the plot for “Spider-Man 4” remains under wraps, it is expected to continue Peter Parker’s story after the events of “No Way Home,” with Tom Holland reprising his role as the superhero. Cretton’s involvement is seen as a vote of confidence from Marvel, following his successful work on “Shang-Chi” and the upcoming “Wonder Man” series. The director also remains committed to other projects, including a live-action “Naruto” adaptation and a “Shang-Chi” sequel.
