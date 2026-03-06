Rep. Derek Tran condemns Trump’s Iran strikes as violation of congressional authority

U.S. Rep. Derek Tran (D-CA, 45) on Monday in Washington, D.C., condemned President Donald Trump’s recent unilateral military strikes on Iran, calling them a violation of Congress’ constitutional authority. Tran said the administration did not notify or seek authorization from lawmakers before launching the operation. He warned the decision puts U.S. service members at risk and sidelines Congress in matters of war.

The strikes were launched on Feb. 28 as part of coordinated U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting Iranian missile sites and leadership infrastructure following escalating regional tensions. In a video posted to his Truth Social account shortly after the operation began, Trump said the action was intended to counter what he described as imminent threats. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said, adding that the operation was necessary to protect U.S. security.

In a statement to The Rebel Yellow, Tran described the strikes as “a dangerous overreach of executive power,” arguing that bypassing Congress ignored the law and excluded the American people from a decision with immediate national security consequences. “By bypassing Congress, this Administration has not only ignored the law but has also sidelined the American people in a decision that puts the lives of our service members at immediate risk,” he said. Tran emphasized that under Article I of the Constitution, Congress holds the sole authority to declare war and is not a bystander in matters of armed conflict.

While criticizing the administration’s process, Tran also addressed the broader geopolitical stakes. He called Iran “a terrorist nation-state” governed by “a brutal regime that oppresses its people” and described it as an adversary of the U.S. However, he said “the fact remains that America is not willing to entangle ourselves in another forever war,” warning that the absence of congressional buy-in and diplomatic engagement is “a recipe for catastrophe” that could escalate into a broader conflict.

Tran, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee overseeing the Department of Defense, said he is calling for “immediate, transparent briefings” and will work with colleagues to assert Congress’ oversight responsibilities. He also serves as co-chair of the House Democratic Caucus National Security Task Force.

