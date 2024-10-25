Twice-deported man sentenced for burglary ring targeting Asian homes in north DFW

Between July 16 and Sept. 5, 2023, a

burglary

ring led by Cardenas-Salinas carried out home invasions in Plano, Prosper and McKinney, targeting families of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern descent. Believing these residents

stored cash and valuables at home

, the group — composed of individuals from Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela — stole gold, jewelry and large sums of money. Plano police cracked the operation, linking the suspects through vehicle tracking, phone records and surveillance footage. The nine-person crew, aged 19 to 30, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2023.