Denver community rallies to replace missing Chinatown marker
A historical marker commemorating Denver’s Chinatown, which mysteriously disappeared in December, has been reinstalled at its original location at 19th and Lawrence Streets this week.
First installed by Colorado Asian Pacific United (CAPU) in August 2023, the tall, metal and wood marker serves as a poignant reminder of the racial violence that destroyed the once vibrant Chinatown in the heart of Denver in 1880. Its disappearance was met with concern and outrage within the AAPI community, who viewed it as an erasure of their history. With the support of the local community, CAPU has successfully installed a new marker but still needs additional funds to completely cover the $12,000 cost. An official unveiling is planned for October to celebrate its return.
