Delaware becomes 7th state to require Asian American history in schools
On Sept. 26, Delaware Governor John Carney signed legislation officially creating the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Commission and codifying the Delaware Hispanic Commission (DHC) into state law. The move ensures permanent representation for both communities and mandates that the histories of all racial and ethnic groups, including AAPIs, be included in the state’s K-12 curriculum.
- AAPI history: AAPIs make up 4% of Delaware’s population, with Indian Americans as the largest subgroup. The new law makes Delaware the seventh state in the U.S. to mandate AAPI history in its schools, which aims to promote inclusivity and cultural awareness. Student advocate Devin Jiang, who spearheaded the commission, further noted that its principle goal is “to find ways to bring together and unite all the Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the state…[and] center our voices whenever we make recommendations.”
- The next steps: As the commission develops, Jiang suggests beginning with a comprehensive count of AAPI residents and assessing the community’s key issues, including healthcare, education and business. “That’s just the first step, there’s a lot of work to be done: building relationships with school districts, supporting our teachers, making sure that the curriculum goes into our classrooms and that every student has access to it,” he said. The curriculum will highlight notable figures like Thai Civil War veteran George ‘Yod’ Dupont and transgender advocate Sylvia Rivera.
Share this Article
Share this Article