Delaware becomes 7th state to require Asian American history in schools

AAPIs

make up 4%

of Delaware’s population, with Indian Americans as the largest subgroup. The new law makes

Delaware

the seventh state in the U.S. to mandate

AAPI history

in its schools, which aims to promote inclusivity and cultural awareness. Student advocate Devin Jiang, who spearheaded the commission,

further noted

that its principle goal is “to find ways to bring together and unite all the Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the state…[and] center our voices whenever we make recommendations.”