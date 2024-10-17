Woman in DC struck in the face with barbecue grill after being told ‘go back to China’

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a hate crime.

On Oct. 12 at around 9:44 a.m., a woman walking with a friend in Washington was

struck in the face

with a mini barbecue grill. According to the police report, the

man

told her to “go back to China.” The victim was left with bruises on the left side of her ears.