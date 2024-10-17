Woman in DC struck in the face with barbecue grill after being told ‘go back to China’
The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a hate crime.
On Oct. 12 at around 9:44 a.m., a woman walking with a friend in Washington was struck in the face with a mini barbecue grill. According to the police report, the man told her to “go back to China.” The victim was left with bruises on the left side of her ears.
The MPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and urges anyone with information to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
