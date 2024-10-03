DC man sentenced for role in robbery ring targeting South Asian jewelry stores

Conrad, one of 16 defendants charged, participated in a group led by Trevor Wright, a rapper known as “Taliban Glizzy.” Together, they stole large amounts of gold from

January 2022 to August 2023

, melting it into gold bars and selling it by weight to convert it into cash. The group committed multiple armed robberies along the eastern seaboard, including a $1 million heist in Pennsylvania and a $400,000 theft in Jersey City, New Jersey.