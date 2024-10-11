Watch: What celeb chef David Chang packs for his kid’s lunch

Chef David Chang recently shared a relatable parenting moment on Instagram, posting a video of his son Gus’s lunch box filled with fruit slices and salmon oyako-don with ikura (fish roe).

In his caption , the 47-year-old father of two admitted that while he loves packing the lunchbox each day, he always hopes it will return empty: “Maybe one day, it’ll be all gone—no leftovers, no half-eaten snacks—just an empty box. I don’t know much, but I know I’m waiting for that day.”

The post resonated with many parents in the comments, who shared their own experiences with picky eaters and the challenges of packing lunches that kids will actually enjoy.