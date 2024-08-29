Son of Spanish actors sentenced to life in Thai prison for murder of surgeon
On Thursday, a court in Thailand sentenced Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of famous Spanish actors, to life in prison for the premeditated murder and dismemberment of 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Initially sentenced to death, Sancho’s penalty was reduced due to his cooperation during the trial.
- What happened: The crime occurred in August 2023 on Koh Phangan, a popular Thai island known for its beach parties and raves. Sancho, a 30-year-old chef and YouTuber, claimed the killing happened during a fight after Arrieta allegedly tried to sexually assault him. He acknowledged dismembering the body and disposing of the parts around the island. However, evidence showed that Sancho had purchased items, such as a knife, rubber gloves and cleaning solutions, used in the crime beforehand. Police claimed that Sancho planned the murder because Arrieta threatened to reveal their alleged sexual relationship.
- The aftermath: The case has drawn significant media attention due to its violent nature, celebrity connections and shocking details. Sancho was also ordered to pay $125,000 in compensation to the victim’s family. Under certain conditions, he may apply to serve the remainder of his sentence in Spain. “I am sorry that a life has been lost and that parents have lost a son. I am sorry that his family was not able to bury him properly. I’m sorry for what I did after the death,” he said during his trial.
Share this Article
Share this Article