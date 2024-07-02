Vietnamese airport cleaner returns lost $55K to traveler
Tran Thi Huong, a cleaner at Da Nang International Airport, discovered a bag containing $54,900 in cash while cleaning on Wednesday and promptly reported the find to airport authorities.
A Japanese tourist retrieved his belongings on Thursday, explaining that he forgot his bag at the international terminal before his flight to South Korea on the day it was found. Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Company and Hoan My company rewarded Tran with 5 million dong ($196) and 1 million dong ($40) for her honesty on Friday.
