NextSharkNextShark.com

Vietnamese airport cleaner returns lost $55K to traveler

Vietnamese airport cleaner returns lost $55K to travelerVietnamese airport cleaner returns lost $55K to traveler
via VnExpress
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Tran Thi Huong, a cleaner at Da Nang International Airport, discovered a bag containing $54,900 in cash while cleaning on Wednesday and promptly reported the find to airport authorities.
A Japanese tourist retrieved his belongings on Thursday, explaining that he forgot his bag at the international terminal before his flight to South Korea on the day it was found. Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Company and Hoan My company rewarded Tran with 5 million dong ($196) and 1 million dong ($40) for her honesty on Friday.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|