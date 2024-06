Cup Noodles releases poisonous pufferfish-flavored instant ramen

Nissin Group has incorporated pufferfish, a fish renowned for its highly poisonous nature but considered a delicacy in Japanese cuisine, in its new ramen product under the Nissin Raoh line. While the traditional dish known as “fugu” (blowfish) can cost between 10,000 and 30,000 yen ($63 to $188) in a Japanese restaurant, Nissin’s version, released on Monday , is priced at just 298 yen ($2).