Netflix announces ‘Culinary Class Wars’ Season 2
Netflix has renewed the hit South Korean cooking competition series “Culinary Class Wars” for a second season following its breakout success.
The show, which pits acclaimed “white spoon” chefs against underdog “black spoon” chefs, captivated audiences with its intense culinary battles judged by famed restaurateur Paik Jong-won and Michelin three-star chef Anh Sung-jae. The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, made history as the first Korean unscripted title to top Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for three consecutive weeks.
Netflix has promised to “escalate the competition into an even more intense battle of culinary prowess” for the next season.
