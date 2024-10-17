Netflix announces ‘Culinary Class Wars’ Season 2

Netflix has renewed the hit South Korean cooking competition series “Culinary Class Wars” for a second season following its breakout success.

The show , which pits acclaimed “white spoon” chefs against underdog “black spoon” chefs, captivated audiences with its intense culinary battles judged by famed restaurateur Paik Jong-won and Michelin three-star chef Anh Sung-jae. The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, made history as the first Korean unscripted title to top Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for three consecutive weeks.