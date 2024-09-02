Crying toddler locked in plane bathroom by strangers sparks outrage in China

with her grandparents and was crying continuously throughout the flight. The video shows the two passengers inside a locked lavatory with the child. One of them can be heard saying, “We won’t let you out unless you stop crying.” After the girl quiets down, the woman filming picks her up and says, “If you make any noise again, we’ll come back.”

The airline initially reported that the two passengers — who are unrelated to the child — had taken her to the restroom to “educate” her with her grandmother’s consent. As criticism mounted, however, the airline apologized and condemned the passengers’ behavior. Guo, who has since set her Douyin account to private, claimed her intention was to ensure a “restful flight” for others. Still, many accused her of being heartless and bullying the child. Chinese state media outlets also criticized the women’s “inappropriate” behavior and called for greater understanding toward young children.