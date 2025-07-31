NextShark backs ‘Crazy Broke Asian,’ a new docuseries by Vietnamese Canadian filmmaker Célin Do

NextShark is proud to announce backing and co-producing Crazy Broke Asian, a six-part docuseries created by Vietnamese Canadian filmmaker Célin H. H. Đỗ. The project will be presented under NextShark Studios , with NextShark founder Benny Luo serving as executive producer.

The entire docuseries is filmed in a vérité style – unscripted, mostly handheld, and emotionally intimate – and blends animation for flashbacks. Crazy Broke Asian follows Đỗ’s personal journey growing up with undiagnosed ADHD in a Vietnamese refugee household. The series explores mental health, intergenerational pressure, creative identity, and the tension between survival and self-expression.

“This is exactly the kind of raw, fearless storytelling we created NextShark Studios to support,” said Benny Luo. “Célin’s voice is vulnerable, bold, and deeply necessary in this moment. Most importantly, I resonate with her story very deeply on a personal level.”

Đỗ added, “This project is for every first-gen kid who felt like they were breaking apart inside just trying to survive. I’m grateful to NextShark for believing in this story and helping to bring it to life.”

The docuseries is currently crowdfunding on BackerKit to support production of its first episodes. As of July 26, the campaign has raised over C$125,000 from more than 1,000 backers.

Crazy Broke Asian is produced under Đỗ’s Asian-led independent studio, Parlous House, with NextShark Studios as a presenting partner. The project marks the continued expansion of NextShark’s commitment to bold, creator-led storytelling within the Asian diaspora.

To support the campaign, visit BackerKit