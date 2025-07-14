Iconic K-drama turns tiny Swiss village into a tourist destination

The Swiss village of Iseltwald has experienced a major tourism surge after a 2020 episode of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing On You” featured its lakeside dock as a romantic setting.

The scene quickly gained attention online, attracting fans from across Asia and beyond who continue to visit the now-iconic spot . To help manage the constant influx, the village of just 406 residents began charging visitors five Swiss francs ($6.30) for dock access.

According to village clerk Gabriela Blatter , entry fees brought in nearly 245,000 francs ($307,000) in 2024, with an additional 58,000 francs ($72,000) collected from a one-franc public restroom. Local leaders and tourism officials stress that these funds are essential for covering costs related to crowd control, waste disposal and the maintenance of public facilities, rather than generating profits for the village.

