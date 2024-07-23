Costco introduces $80 ‘apocalypse bucket’ with 25 years’ worth of meals
Costco, known for its stable prices like the $1.50 hot dog combo and $5 rotisserie chicken, is showing signs of adjusting to economic pressures.
Recently, the company raised its membership fees for the first time in seven years, with a $5 increase for basic plans and $10 for executive memberships. The retail company also started selling an $80 “apocalypse bucket,” a 150-meal emergency food supply designed to last up to 25 years. The bucket includes 25,280 calories of freeze-dried meals like pasta alfredo and teriyaki rice, marketed as a long-term solution for emergencies. “Whether it’s a natural disaster, power outage, civil unrest or unexpected crisis, having reliable access to nutritious and delicious food can make all the difference,” bucket supplier Readwise states on its website.
