Here’s how to cope with election stress, according to experts
Elections can have profound emotional impacts, especially when stakes feel exceptionally high. The intense stress of political outcomes, especially amid a bitterly divided climate, highlights the urgent need for intentional self-care to safeguard our mental health.
Here are some expert-approved ways to manage one’s mental well-being:
- Prioritize sleep. A recent National Sleep Foundation survey found that 17% of U.S. adults — roughly 45 million people — saw the 2024 election cycle negatively impact their sleep. Experts agree that avoiding screens before bed and practicing progressive muscle relaxation can improve sleep quality. For those who oversleep, exposure to sunlight can reset the circadian rhythm, according to Jenna Glover, chief clinical officer of the mindfulness and meditation app Headspace. Matt Kudish, CEO of National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, stresses that there is “no one solution for everyone” and encourages seeking help when issues persist.
- Breathe deeply and connect with nature. Dr. Jack Rozel, medical director of Resolve Crisis Services of UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, emphasizes the importance of mindful breathing techniques to calm the body’s stress response. Slowly inhaling through one’s nose, holding for a few seconds, exhaling slowly and holding again can work wonders for anxiety reduction. Similarly, walking outdoors can decrease cortisol levels and give the mind a break from constant stimulation, says Dr. Alicia Kaplan, a psychiatrist with the Allegheny Health Network.
- Limit news and social media consumption. Needless to say, the 24/7 news cycle and constant social media updates amplify election-related stress. Rozel advises checking for top-of-the-hour news summaries instead of continuous feeds. One can also avoid political commentary on social media in favor of something more fun and uplifting, like playing a game or watching a favorite show.
- Acknowledge and process your emotions. Lynn Bufka, deputy chief of professional practice at the American Psychological Association (APA) says naming one’s emotions and accepting their presence can reduce their intensity. Writing down feelings or discussing them with a trusted friend can be cathartic, notes Dr. Cynthia Ackrill, a stress management expert. However, it is vital to be selective with whom one shares their feelings and consider seeking a therapist if needed.
- Stay grounded and focused on the present. Glover underscores the value of grounding oneself in the here and now. Instead of spiraling into “what if” scenarios, use mindfulness practices, like focusing on your breathing, to calm anxiety. “It’s about what you can control,” Glover explains.
- Find common ground with others. In a polarized climate, psychologist Tania Israel of UC Santa Barbara advises focusing on shared values to maintain relationships and improve mental well-being. Acknowledging our collective desire for a fair and democratic society can foster connection. Caroline Hopper, managing director of the Citizenship & American Identity Program at The Aspen Institute, suggests aiming to care more about people than winning arguments.
- Get help as needed. We live in an age where mental health resources are more accessible than ever. Online platforms such as Anise Health offer culturally responsive mental health care. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
