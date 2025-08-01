Conrad Ricamora starts scholarship for Asian American male actors

Tony-nominated actor Conrad Ricamora, announced a new scholarship program on Tuesday to support Asian American men pursuing BFA or MFA acting degrees.

The scholarship aims to address longstanding underrepresentation of Asian American men in the performing arts. The Filipino American actor , known for his work in “ Here Lies Love ” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” said his own experiences inspired him to help create more opportunities for emerging talent facing similar challenges in the industry.

Ricamora pledged an initial donation of $8,000 “because 8 is a lucky Chinese number” and then matched the first $10,000 raised in his online fundraising campaign for the scholarship, which as of press time has reached over $45,000 toward a goal of $55,000. “Let’s not wait for gatekeepers to change the rules. Let’s change the soil,” he wrote. “I’m calling this fund The Right to Be There — because no young actor should grow up feeling like their presence is conditional. Not in their training, and not on the stage.”

The scholarship will offer financial support, mentorship and networking opportunities for selected recipients, with applications opening later this year. Ricamora highlighted the need for more inclusive casting and greater visibility of Asian American stories both on stage and screen. “I want to make sure the next generation of Asian American actors feels seen and supported,” Ricamora said.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.