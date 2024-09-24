Connecticut ex-mayor faces backlash over racist Facebook comment

Former New Britain, Connecticut mayor Timothy Stewart is facing criticism and a Council resolution calling for his removal from the city School Building Committee due to a recent racist comment he made on Facebook about Asian Americans.

His remark was made in response to a conversation about false comments made by former President Donald Trump regarding Haitians “eating dogs,” where Stewart suggested “bringing in some Asians” for their alleged pet-eating, followed by a laughing emoji.

Jenny Heikkila Díaz, co-chair of the Asian Pacific American Coalition, condemned the remark as reinforcing harmful stereotypes of Asians, while local and state Democrats have called for Stewart to apologize and resign from his position on the school building committee.