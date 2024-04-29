Bay Area Costco evacuates 1,000 after chemical leak
Around 1,000 people were evacuated amid a major refrigerant leak at a Costco in Concord, California, on Friday afternoon.
Key points:
- Exposure to refrigerants can cause headaches and respiratory issues.
- Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the leak was quickly contained.
- The store reopened on the same day.
The details:
- The leak was detected just after 2 p.m. at the Costco on 2400 Monument Boulevard. Someone reported a white cloud moving through the store, according to KRON 4.
- The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District quickly responded to the scene and identified the store’s air conditioning unit as the source of the leak. Approximately 800 customers and 200 employees were evacuated.
- Refrigerant, a substance used in cooling systems, can pose health risks when leaked. Exposure can cause symptoms ranging from headaches and throat irritation to severe respiratory issues, depending on the level of exposure and ventilation of the area.
- The hazmat team successfully contained the leak. By 5:32 p.m., the store was declared safe and reopened, as per SF Gate. No injuries were reported.
- The Costco warehouse has been in operation since 1986 and is open seven days a week. It appears to have suffered similar incidents in 2012 and 2014, in which evacuations were also carried out.
