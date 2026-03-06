Columbia student freed after Mamdani raises case with Trump

A Columbia University student detained by federal immigration agents was freed on Feb. 27 after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani raised her case with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

Catch up: Elmina “Ellie” Aghayeva, 29, a neuroscience and political science undergraduate in Columbia’s class of 2026, was taken into custody at around 6:30 a.m. Five Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents arrived at her Morningside Heights building without a judicial warrant, claiming to be investigating a missing persons case involving a 5-year-old girl. While detained, Aghayeva posted on Instagram, “Dhs illegally arrested me. Please help.”

DHS, in response, disputed the deception claims, noting agents wore visible badges and identified her as an Azerbaijani national whose student visa was terminated in 2016 under the Obama administration. Her attorney has since filed a federal habeas petition and sought a restraining order to block her transfer out of New York.

What Columbia is saying: Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, called the situation “utterly unacceptable” in a news release. She Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, called the situation “utterly unacceptable” in a news release. She said agents gained entry “by stating they were police searching for a missing child” and that a public safety officer “asked multiple times for a warrant, which was not produced.”

Upon her release, Aghayeva wrote on Instagram that she was safe, adding, “I am so sorry, but I am in complete shock over what happened.” Meanwhile, New York Immigration Coalition President Murad Awawdeh called on the university to do more, saying , “Columbia University needs to step up and actually start defending and protecting its students. They are duly entrusted with their care.”

Why this matters: Aghayeva’s case underscores Mamdani’s relationship with the Trump White House. Their Feb. 27 meeting, the second since Mamdani took office Aghayeva’s case underscores Mamdani’s relationship with the Trump White House. Their Feb. 27 meeting, the second since Mamdani took office last November , addressed housing and ICE enforcement. Mamdani called it “productive.” His willingness to intervene carries real weight for these communities.

Among the city’s youngest mayors and its first Muslim mayor, Mamdani has made affordability and inclusion central to his tenure, including a free 2-K child care program launching this fall, regardless of immigration status.

Aghayeva is not the first Columbia student to face such scrutiny, following last year’s 104-day detention of Mahmoud Khalil . The city’s public advocate has argued the university’s $200 million Trump administration settlement may have opened the door to further enforcement.

Aghayeva faces removal proceedings pending a hearing, while Columbia has increased campus security and pledged to keep students informed of their rights.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.