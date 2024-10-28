Colorado’s top court weighs whether zoo elephants can be recognized as ‘persons’

The NonHuman Rights Project (NhRP) argues that the

elephants

— Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LouLou and Jambo — are intelligent and social beings showing signs of distress due to their confinement. They want the elephants transferred to an accredited sanctuary.

The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether five elephants at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo can be recognized as “persons” under the law, allowing them to pursue legal action for their release.