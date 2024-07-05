Colorado man sentenced to 60 years for arson that killed family of 5
Kevin Bui, a 20-year-old man from Colorado, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a fatal 2020 arson. Bui and two accomplices intentionally set fire to a Denver home, tragically killing five extended family members, including two young children.
- Wrong home: Bui, who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in May, believed his stolen iPhone was located at the house. Investigators say “Find My iPhone” led him to the wrong address. The trio spent weeks planning the arson, ultimately dousing the home in gasoline before igniting the blaze on Aug. 5, 2020.
- Plea deal reached: Bui’s legal team reached a plea deal with prosecutors, reducing charges in exchange for a 60-year sentence. Two accomplices also received sentences for their roles in the crime. The victim’s family members expressed grief and disappointment that the sentence couldn’t bring back their loved ones.
