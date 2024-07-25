Asian teen stomped on head during Bay Area basketball game
A police investigation is underway following a violent incident during a youth basketball game where a 13-year-old player stomped on an opponent’s head, leading to a concussion. The game, held at the College of Alameda on Sunday, involved the Filipino American Tumakbo United team and Payton’s Place team, both from the Bay Area.
- What happened: The now-viral video of the incident shows a scuffle over the ball, during which the Filipino boy falls to the ground before his 13-year-old opponent stomps on his head. “You could clearly see the size of his shoe on his face. My son suffered a concussion for the first time he played basketball,” said Eva Guingab, the injured boy’s parent, noting her son’s ongoing headaches and concussion protocol. The Tumakbo United coach and the Guingab family stressed the need for accountability, with Guingab saying, “If we don’t say anything right now, this kid will think it’s OK to do it because he’s young. He thinks that walking away from this situation is OK, and it’s not OK.”
- Investigation: The family of the player who stomped on the opponent claimed he was defending a teammate he believed had been attacked. Payton’s Place stated the boy is seeking emotional help and is temporarily off the team. Police are investigating potential subsequent altercations involving parents and officials. Once the investigation concludes, the Alameda County District Attorney will decide on further actions.
Share this Article
Share this Article