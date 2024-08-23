NextSharkNextShark.com

Chun-Li, Bayonetta voice actor dead at 61

Chun-Li, Bayonetta voice actor dead at 61Chun-Li, Bayonetta voice actor dead at 61
via クランクイン !, YouTube
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Atsuko Tanaka, the voice actor behind iconic video game characters Bayonetta from the “Bayonetta” series and Chun-Li from “Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Fight for the Future,” died at the age of 61 on Tuesday.
Her son, fellow voice actor Hikaru Tanaka, announced the news on X, revealing that his mother died after a year-long battle with an unspecified illness, which she had chosen to keep private. Born in Gunma Prefecture on November 14, 1962, Tanaka’s legacy extended beyond video games to iconic anime characters, including Konan in “Naruto,” Caster in “Fate/stay night” and Major Motoko Kusanagi in the “Ghost in the Shell” franchise.
View post on X
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|