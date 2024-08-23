Chun-Li, Bayonetta voice actor dead at 61
Atsuko Tanaka, the voice actor behind iconic video game characters Bayonetta from the “Bayonetta” series and Chun-Li from “Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike – Fight for the Future,” died at the age of 61 on Tuesday.
Her son, fellow voice actor Hikaru Tanaka, announced the news on X, revealing that his mother died after a year-long battle with an unspecified illness, which she had chosen to keep private. Born in Gunma Prefecture on November 14, 1962, Tanaka’s legacy extended beyond video games to iconic anime characters, including Konan in “Naruto,” Caster in “Fate/stay night” and Major Motoko Kusanagi in the “Ghost in the Shell” franchise.
