Christina Yuna Lee’s murderer is sentenced
Assamad Nash, the man convicted of the brutal murder of Christina Yuna Lee in her Manhattan Chinatown apartment in 2022, was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison on Tuesday. He received 25 years for second-degree murder and five years for first-degree sexually motivated burglary, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
- About the case: Nash, 27, followed Lee, 35, into her Chrystie Street apartment on Feb. 13, 2022. After forcing his way into her unit, he attempted to sexually assault her. Lee defended herself with a kitchen knife, but Nash overpowered her and stabbed her over 40 times. Neighbors who heard screams called 911. Police arrived but took over an hour to break into Lee’s home. Nash, a career criminal out on supervised release for another case, hid under the bed but was found and arrested. He pleaded guilty to his charges last month.
- Reactions: Lee’s father, Sungkon Lee, expressed his grief during the sentencing. “Why did the murderer single out Christina, someone unknown to him, and perpetuate such a horrendous crime? Why did the murderer brutally kill her by stabbing her more than 40 times? My family cannot forgive these evil acts,” he said. Lee’s aunt, Boksun Lee, said “No matter what kind of sentencing the perpetrator will get, it will mean nothing to me.” The family also criticized bail reform laws that allowed Nash to be free at the time of the murder and the police response to the 911 call. They also expressed hopes to have a homeless shelter named in Lee’s honor.
