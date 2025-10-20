Chloe Zhao calls her neurodivergence a ‘superpower’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao described her neurodivergence as her “superpower” during a Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

Speaking the morning after the European premiere of her new film “Hamnet,” Zhao said her “extreme sensitivity to dissonance” helps her recognize when an actor’s emotions do not match their expressions. The Chinese-born director noted how she has learned to see that sensitivity as a strength rather than a limitation.

Zhao explained that her heightened perception makes small talk difficult but allows her to sense emotional truth in her work. “If you’re smiling and you’re actually sad, that’s why small talk is hard. I go, ‘What happened? What’s your childhood trauma?’ which is not always welcome,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience. She added that her ability to recognize emotional patterns helps her guide performers toward authenticity. When asked how neurodivergence has shaped her storytelling, Zhao replied , “I think it’s a superpower, I really do.” She said she tries to create environments “that are healthy” for both herself and her collaborators.

Zhao also spoke about the challenges of financing emotionally driven films and her approach to working within creative constraints. “Maybe it’s because I’m Chinese, I don’t know what it is, but I’m so afraid of owing people money,” she said. “I don’t believe that my vision and whatever importance of my film should make people lose money. Limitations, I promise, are your best friend.”

