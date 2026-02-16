Chloe Kim, Eileen Gu take silver in separate Winter Olympics finals

Asian American star athletes Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu each claimed silver medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in separate finals over the past two days in northern Italy. Kim, 25, finished second in the women’s snowboard halfpipe in Livigno with a score of 88.00, edged by South Korea’s Choi Ga-on late in the competition. Gu, 22, earned her silver in women’s freeski slopestyle after posting 86.58 in her opening run, narrowly behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud.

Kim entered the halfpipe final seeking a third consecutive Olympic gold medal after winning the event in 2018 and 2022. Her 88.00 held the top position through much of the final before Choi delivered a 90.25 to secure gold, with Japan’s Mitsuki Ono taking bronze. The result gives the Korean American snowboarding star three consecutive Olympic medals in the discipline.

Gu’s slopestyle final at Livigno Snow Park was decided by narrow margins. Competing for China, the San Francisco-born skier led after her first run with an 86.58 before Gremaud responded with an 86.96 to move into first place. Canada’s Megan Oldham finished third, leaving Gu with her second straight Olympic silver in slopestyle.

Earlier in the Games, Alysa Liu helped Team USA win gold in the Olympic team event with a 74.90-point short program as the U.S. edged Japan by one point overall. Asian American athletes across the lineup included pairs skater Ellie Kam and ice dancer Madison Chock, who earned her first Olympic gold. Still ahead are Gu in women’s freeski halfpipe and Tallulah Proulx in giant slalom and slalom before the Games conclude Feb. 22.

