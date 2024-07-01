Chinese woman dies shielding Japanese mother and child from knife attack

Hu Youping, a school bus attendant in Suzhou, China, died after attempting to shield a Japanese mother and her child from a knife attack at a bus stop outside a Japanese school at around 4 p.m. on Monday. She sustained severe injuries and received treatment at a hospital before her death. The 52-year-old male assailant, surnamed Zhou, was arrested at the scene. The mother and child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.