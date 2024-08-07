Chinese woman calls police on ‘control freak’ parents
A 20-year-old Chinese woman, known by her pseudonym Li, ran away from home to escape her “control freak” parents, who had allegedly installed a security camera in her bedroom to monitor her. The Beijing Public Transport Police shared her story in a Weibo post on July 26.
- What happened: Li, a sophomore, ran away to Beijing to find a part-time job and gain independence from her parents. She spoke to Officer Zhang Chuanbin in Beijing to inform the police of her situation in advance, fearing that her parents might report her missing to provincial authorities. According to Li, her parents not only installed a security camera in her room but also hit her and threw her phone on the floor whenever she made mistakes, causing her trauma.
- The aftermath: Hearing her story, Officer Zhang comforted Li. He later spoke to Li’s parents, asking them to give their adult daughter more space and respect. After the intervention, the family reportedly agreed to remove the camera from Li’s bedroom, and she returned home.
