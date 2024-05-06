Chinese truck driver uses own vehicle to keep cars off collapsed highway

left a gaping hole in the road and sent at least 23 vehicles plummeting into the ravine below.

Wang, a 33-year-old former soldier, was traveling on the highway on May 1 when he noticed vehicles approaching from the opposite direction were making U-turns.

When one of the drivers informed him of the damaged road, Wang decided to position his large truck sideways across the remaining lanes. His wife exited the vehicle and alerted other oncoming drivers of the collapsed section.

The couple’s actions effectively blocked the highway and prevented further unsuspecting drivers from approaching the danger zone.

On May 3, the China Worker Development Foundation announced that it had awarded Wang 10,000 Chinese yuan ($1,400) for his heroic gesture. Another charity organization also gave an equal amount to the truck driver.

Wang pledged to donate the money to the collapse victims’ relatives.