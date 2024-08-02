Chinese gold medalist accuses competitors of disrespect after record-breaking swim
Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle accused Australian Kyle Chalmers and other competitors of disrespect following Pan’s record-breaking 100m freestyle win at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Pan claimed gold over Chalmers by clocking in at 46.40 seconds, shattering his own world record at the February world championships in Doha.
Pan details perceived snubs: Despite being cleared of wrongdoing in a 2021 doping incident that involved other Chinese swimmers, the scrutiny faced by the Chinese swimming team may have contributed to the friction between Pan and his competitors. Pan cited specific instances where he felt disrespected, including being ignored by Chalmers after the 4x100m freestyle relay. “When we were training, our coach was standing by the poolside and he turned in such a way that the water splashed right onto the coach,” the 19-year-old athlete said in the post-match interview as transcribed by Reuters. “I felt he looked down on us a little.”
Chalmers rejects accusations: Chalmers denied the accusations, stating that he had positive interactions with Pan, including a fist bump before the relays and a laugh during warm-down. “I find it a bit weird, I gave him a fist pump before the relays,” Chalmers said in a statement. “And then my focus went to my teammates and my own racing. We had a laugh together at warm down last night – but no issues from my end.”
