Michigan student from China charged with voter fraud

A 19-year-old Chinese citizen studying at the University of Michigan was charged with voter fraud and perjury after allegedly casting a ballot for the U.S. presidential election in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

The student reportedly reached out to local election officials later that day to try and retrieve the ballot back. Michigan authorities did not identify the student, noting that he used his university ID and other documents to register on the spot, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship.

“An in-person ballot is placed in a tabulator or ballot box, intermingled with other ballots,” Center for Election Innovation & Research founder David Becker told CNN . “This is to preserve secrecy, so you can’t go into the ballot later and confirm who a particular person voted for.”

Federal and state authorities are investigating whether this incident was isolated or part of a larger issue.