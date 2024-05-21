Chinese scientists revive frozen brain tissue without damage in breakthrough study

Previously, freezing brain tissue proved lethal to the tissue due to ice crystal formation. This limited researchers’ ability to study neurological diseases in a lab setting.

Led by Zhicheng Shao , researchers at Fudan University in China used human stem cells to grow brain organoids and exposed them to various chemicals before freezing them in liquid nitrogen.

The solution that minimized cell death and preserved function after thawing is composed of methylcellulose, ethylene glycol, DMSO and Y27632. The scientists called the cryopreservation method MEDY based on the compounds used.