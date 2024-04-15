Chinese marathon runner’s victory under investigation as rivals seemingly let him win
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in the Beijing Half Marathon is under scrutiny following allegations that African runners intentionally slowed down to let him win.
Key points:
The details:
- The clip shows Kenyan runner Mnangat gesturing for He to move ahead just meters from the finish line. Later, Keter also appeared to wave at He to overtake the pack, while signaling for his compatriot and Ethiopia’s Hailu to hang back.
- He crossed the finish line first, while the others were just one second behind in joint-second place. However, He did not appear enthusiastic despite winning his first-ever competitive half marathon.
- Following the victory, some Chinese netizens called for an investigation into the race’s fairness, while others demanded action from organizers to maintain sporting integrity.
- Race organizers have since acknowledged receiving feedback and stated it would be further processed. Chinese sports company Xstep, which sponsors He and the marathon, also confirmed an investigation was underway.
- Although He did not address the controversial finish, he admitted to reporters that he “was not in [his] best competitive state” at the marathon.
About He:
- He has broken China’s marathon record twice in the past two years and is considered one of the country’s top long-distance runners.
- He is ranked 77th in the world in men’s marathon by World Athletics and is anticipated to be a leading figure for Asian runners in the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
