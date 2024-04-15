Chinese marathon runner’s victory under investigation as rivals seemingly let him win

The clip shows Kenyan runner Mnangat gesturing for He to move ahead just meters from the finish line. Later, Keter also appeared to wave at He to overtake the pack, while signaling for his compatriot and Ethiopia ’s Hailu to hang back.

He crossed the finish line first, while the others were just one second behind in joint-second place. However, He did not appear enthusiastic despite winning his first-ever competitive half marathon .

Following the victory, some Chinese netizens called for an investigation into the race’s fairness, while others demanded action from organizers to maintain sporting integrity.

Race organizers have since acknowledged receiving feedback and stated it would be further processed. Chinese sports company Xstep, which sponsors He and the marathon, also confirmed an investigation was underway.