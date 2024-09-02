Chinese idol quits 2 days after debut due to alleged lewd comments
Yu Yuhan, a Chinese pop idol in the newly formed T.O.P boy group, quit just two days after their debut, their label, Times Fengjun (TF) Entertainment, announced on Wednesday.
The company noted that Yu was the one who requested to withdraw from the group due to mental and psychological pressure, to which they agreed. The move came after an alleged screenshot message purportedly showing Yu making lewd comments about Ive member Jang Won-young circulated on Chinese social media. After the alleged scandal broke, Yu reportedly changed his profile picture on Weibo and deleted his debut post. Meanwhile, TF Entertainment threatened those involved in “illegal theft of private information, infringement of privacy rights, creating rumors, and defamation” against Yu with legal action.
