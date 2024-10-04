Police search for man accused of pouring hot coffee on Brisbane baby

to New South Wales the day after the attack and left Australia from Sydney on Aug. 31. An arrest warrant has been issued, and Queensland Police are working with international agencies to capture him. Chinese media reports suggest the suspect, who worked in a meat processing plant, was angry after his visa application was denied, leading to the alleged attack “to take revenge on the white people.” A former co-worker described him as having “brain issues” and being difficult to deal with. Police confirmed he had no prior criminal record in Australia.

Luka

reportedly suffered

life-threatening burns to his face, upper body and arms. He underwent four operations in Queensland Children’s Hospital and is now recovering. According to his family, Luka is currently improving, though long-term scar management is required. A

GoFundMe campaign

for Luka’s medical bills has raised over $200,000.