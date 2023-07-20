Massage therapist jailed for 3 years for sexually assaulting 6 clients at Australia clinic

Weiqing Liu, 34, said he abused the woman because he was under financial pressure and needed to get referrals for more clients

A traditional Chinese massage therapist has been sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted of sexual assault against six clients at a clinic in Australia.

What he did: Weiqing Liu, 34, sexually assaulted his victims at Capital Health Centre of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Canberra between November 2019 and October 2021. He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and five counts of committing an act of indecency in February 2023.

Liu reportedly admitted to abusing the women but argued that he did so because he was under financial pressure and needed to get referrals for more clients. “He thought that by providing such a service, he would be enticing them to return and would in fact refer their friends,” said Liu’s barrister, Kieran Ginges, as per The Riotact .

Impact on victims: Liu’s victims have reportedly sought medical treatment. Some sustained back and shoulder injuries, while one needed fertility improvement.

“I will never forget that feeling of being exposed and practically naked and frozen on a massage table,” said one victim, as per the ABC . “My body simply shut down.”