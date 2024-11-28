Chinese man relieved of dice stuck in his nose for 20 years

NextSharkNextShark.com

via 微观大秦
Ryan General
By Ryan General
A 23-year-old man in Xian, China, recently found relief from chronic sneezing and nasal congestion after doctors discovered and removed a dice that had been lodged in his nose since childhood. The man, identified as Xiaoma, initially suffered from persistent symptoms for a month and tried traditional Chinese medicine without success. He finally sought help at Xian Gaoxin Hospital, where a nasal endoscopy performed by otolaryngologist Yang Rong revealed a 2-centimeter, partially corroded dice lodged in his lower nasal passage. Doctors believe the dice got stuck in Xiaoma’s nose when he was around 3 years old, although he has no recollection of the incident. Over time, the object adhered to the surrounding tissues, making its removal a delicate procedure due to the risk of suffocation if dislodged incorrectly. While surgeons successfully removed the dice, it is unclear whether Xiaoma faced any long-term health consequences from having his nasal passage obstructed for 20 years.
