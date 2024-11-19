NextSharkNextShark.com

Watch: Chinese man invents bed that climbs stairs, steep hills

Watch: Chinese man invents bed that climbs stairs, steep hillsWatch: Chinese man invents bed that climbs stairs, steep hills
via 猪坚强jqsg999 / bilibili
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
 
In a now-viral video, the man is seen relaxing comfortably on the motorized bed, complete with a mattress, pillows and a blanket. With even a drink in his hand, the man stayed cozy as the moving bed navigated various terrains, including stairs, uneven ground and what looked like a steep hill.
While some viewers joked about the bed being perfect for the extremely lazy, others suggested practical and emergency uses like mountain rescues. “Injured parties can be transported down quickly, and the bed can even be used to deliver first-aid and resources without having rescuers carry the load,” one noted.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|