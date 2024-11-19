Watch: Chinese man invents bed that climbs stairs, steep hills

, the man is seen relaxing comfortably on the motorized bed, complete with a mattress, pillows and a blanket. With even a drink in his hand, the man stayed cozy as the moving bed navigated various terrains, including stairs, uneven ground and what looked like a steep hill.

While some viewers joked about the bed being perfect for the extremely lazy, others suggested practical and emergency uses like mountain rescues. “Injured parties can be transported down quickly, and the bed can even be used to deliver first-aid and resources without having rescuers carry the load,” one

noted

.