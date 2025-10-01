Chinese EV sets world record as fastest production car

BYD’s Yangwang U9 Xtreme has claimed the title of world’s fastest production car, surpassing the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and its previous mark of 304.77 miles per hour (490.48 kilometers per hour). Tested at the ATP Papenburg facility in Germany, the vehicle reached 308.4 mph on Sept. 14. German racing driver Marc Basseng piloted the car during the record-setting run , which was officially verified.

The U9 Xtreme, previously called the Track Edition, uses a 1,200 volt electrical system, four independent motors capable of spinning up to 30,000 revolutions per minute and delivers a combined output of more than 3,000 hp. To maintain stability at extreme velocity, the car was fitted with semi slick tires and a reengineered version of BYD’s DiSus X adaptive suspension system. During the Papenburg test, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said, “It’s terrific that the fastest production car in the world is now electric,” while Basseng noted, “Technically speaking, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine.”

Alongside the top speed achievement, the car, which is limited to 30 units worldwide, has also posted a Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of six minutes and 59.157 seconds, placing it among the fastest vehicles to complete the course. The milestone marks the first time an electric vehicle has held the official production car speed record and follows closely after the same car set the speed record for electric vehicles in August when it reached 293.6 mph (472.41 kph).

