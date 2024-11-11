Chinese cyclist bikes across US to prove ‘goodness of human nature’
Yifei Xu, a 33-year-old man from Shanghai, has completed a four-month cycling journey across the United States, relying entirely on the generosity of strangers for food and shelter. Xu, who began his journey in New Jersey, sought to prove the inherent goodness of humanity by depending on the kindness of everyday Americans.
- A journey of kindness: Xu’s journey, inspired by a desire to challenge his own preconceptions about America, took him through diverse landscapes and communities. He carried a tent for sleeping and refused any offers of money or transportation, accepting only food and occasional shelter. He engaged with countless individuals, sharing meals and stories with those who offered him aid. While he did encounter some negative experiences, Xu shared with NBC Bay Area that the overwhelming majority of his interactions were positive. He recounted a particularly touching encounter in Norfolk, Nebraska, where a homeowner, initially suspicious, ultimately provided him with food and shelter after learning about his journey. “To be honest, before I came here I had a different — and you could even say, slightly negative — perception of America,” Xu told NBC. “But so many people here have offered to help me without expecting anything in return and it’s really touched me.”
- Human connection: Xu, who previously embarked on similar journeys across Russia, England and France, chose to forgo modern conveniences, like sunscreen, believing they hinder his ability to connect with others. Xu said he plans to continue his journey with upcoming trips planned for Australia and Japan before returning to Shanghai. He intends to document his experiences in a book to inspire others with his message that compassion, rather than evil, is inherently human. “How can we not be touched by the warmth of the world in the goodness of human nature? I’m not proclaiming anything, I’m stating a fact,” he told Norfolk Daily News.
Share this Article
Share this Article