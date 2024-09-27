Over two-thirds of Chinese Americans face discrimination at least once a month: survey
Most Chinese Americans report regular experiences of discrimination, largely fueled by ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, according to a new survey by the Committee of 100 and NORC at the University of Chicago. The results also highlight significant mental health struggles within the community, emphasizing the negative impact of geopolitical rhetoric on their daily lives.
- Key findings: Published on Wednesday, the “2024 State of Chinese Americans” study surveyed 504 Chinese American adults about their experiences with discrimination, mental health and political attitudes. It found that 68% of Chinese Americans face at least one form of discrimination each month, with 85% attributing it to their race, ethnicity, accent or name. Respondents also reported regular microaggressions (54%), verbal insults (27%) and physical threats or harassment (21%). Additionally, the study highlighted mental health challenges, with 43% feeling depressed, 50% feeling hopeless and 39% feeling worthless. These issues were particularly acute among younger respondents, women and those frequently experiencing racial discrimination.
- The big picture: The study underscores the broader impact of U.S.-China relations on the Chinese American community, with 89% of respondents viewing the bilateral relationship as negative and 65% stating it affects how they are treated by others. Researchers noted that discriminatory language in U.S. media and by political figures exacerbates prejudice, with 61% of respondents reporting that media rhetoric about U.S.-China relations negatively affects their interactions with strangers. “Understanding the mental health, discrimination and political perspectives of Chinese Americans is essential to create inclusive and informed policies,” said Cindy Tsai, interim president of the Committee of 100. The study also found that three-quarters of Chinese Americans plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election, yet the community remains politically diverse and uncaptured by either major party. Alex Chew, director of AmeriSpeak at NORC, said “Recognizing and understanding the diverse viewpoints within the Chinese American community is essential for ensuring our political landscape truly reflects all voices.”
