Chinese American Museum honors Anna May Wong with new exhibit
The Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles is honoring Anna May Wong, a pioneering Asian American Hollywood actress, with a new exhibit titled “Unmasking Anna May Wong.”
- The exhibit will feature film posters, clips, photographs, gowns and Wong’s personal items like a mahjong set, jewelry box and family photos.
- Katie Gee Salisbury, co-creator of the exhibit, emphasized Wong’s trailblazing role and the timely relevance of the celebration given the rising success of Asian Americans in film.
“[Wong] was a trailblazer, an early pioneer in Hollywood. She was seen during a time when there was really almost no one else like her. So we’re paying homage to her in that sense. This exhibition is really a chance for us to look backwards and see where things started.”
- Wong, who became the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood, received her first leading role in the 1922 silent film “The Toll of the Sea” and became the first Asian American lead actor in the 1951 U.S. television show “The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong.” She was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 before she died of a heart attack in 1961.
- In October 2022, the icon also became the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency as part of the U.S. Mint’s new American Women Quarters Program.
- The museum, located at 425 N. Los Angeles St., is open Tuesday through Sunday, with free tickets available by reservation.
