China detains US citizen and Myanmar activist Min Zin

For decades, Min Zin stood among Myanmar’s best-known advocates for democratic reform, surviving exile after the military crushed the country’s 1988 pro-democracy uprising and later building a career as a respected scholar and policy analyst.

Now the U.S. citizen, University of California, Berkeley doctoral candidate and founder of a leading Myanmar think tank is being held in China on suspicion of espionage after traveling to Yunnan province earlier this month. Chinese authorities have disclosed few details about the allegations, prompting concern from U.S. officials, human rights groups and academic observers.

Detained upon arrival

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed June 12 that Min Zin had been detained on suspicion of “engaging in espionage activities that endanger China’s national security.” During a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian did not elaborate on the allegations or disclose evidence supporting them.

Min Zin was detained upon arrival at Kunming Changshui International Airport in China’s southwestern Yunnan province on June 3. The sources, including diplomats familiar with the matter, said he had traveled to Kunming at the invitation of a Chinese academic institution. Others familiar with the case told media outlets that Min Zin had been scheduled to attend a conference in the city.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that Min Zin was detained while traveling in Yunnan province. “U.S. consular officers have visited him, and the Department of State is providing all appropriate consular assistance,” the department said in a statement. “We are engaged with Chinese officials on this case.”

From exile to influence

Min Zin first emerged as a student activist during Myanmar’s 1988 pro-democracy uprising, a nationwide movement that challenged military rule before being violently suppressed. Following the crackdown, he left Myanmar and eventually settled in the United States, where he later became a citizen.

In the decades that followed, he became a prominent analyst of Myanmar’s politics, democratic transition and civil-military relations. He founded the Institute for Strategy and Policy-Myanmar, known as ISP Myanmar , an independent think tank that has become a widely cited source of research on the country’s political, economic and social developments.

The unanswered questions

Min Zin’s research frequently examined China-Myanmar relations, including Beijing’s investments, trade ties and strategic interests in the country. ISP Myanmar has also published research on Chinese foreign policy, cross-border commerce and Myanmar’s rare earth exports to China. The organization maintained exchanges with Chinese research institutions and policy experts.

Human rights groups have called for greater transparency. Joe Freeman, Amnesty International’s Myanmar researcher, said, “The circumstances around Min Zin’s mysterious arrest are extremely concerning, as is the apparent charge of espionage.”

Chinese authorities have not publicly disclosed whether formal charges have been filed, what activities allegedly constituted espionage or how investigators believe national security was endangered.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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