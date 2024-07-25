China’s entertainment industry growing twice as fast as Hollywood: report
A recent PwC report projects that China’s entertainment and media revenue will surge over 7% to reach $362.5 billion by 2028, fueled by the country’s expanding consumer base and rising disposable income.
This growth rate is nearly double that of the U.S., although the American market will still maintain a substantial lead at $808.4 billion. The report also emphasizes the rapid expansion of other Asian markets, particularly India and Indonesia, with India poised to lead the global OTT video streaming market growth.
