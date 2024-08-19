Chinese woman loses final appeal in landmark egg-freezing case
Teresa Xu, a 36-year-old women’s rights activist, lost her final appeal to freeze her eggs earlier this month, concluding a five-year legal battle against a Beijing hospital. On Aug. 6, the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court upheld a prior ruling that denied her the right to preserve her eggs due to her unmarried status.
- Years-long battle: Xu first sought to freeze her eggs in 2018 but was denied treatment by the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital. The hospital argued that assisted reproductive technology is only available to married couples with fertility issues, citing legal and health concerns. In response, Xu filed a lawsuit in 2019, asserting that the refusal infringed on her rights.
- Xu’s fight continues: Xu’s case, the first of its kind in China, has garnered significant attention to the restrictive reproductive policies that disproportionately affect single women. Despite the unfavorable court ruling, Xu vowed to continue advocating for single women’s reproductive rights. “Regardless of the outcome, I am proud of what we have been doing together,” she stated in a video uploaded to social media.
