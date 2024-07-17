Chinese students studying abroad drops while Indian students in US increase
Chinese international students have gradually returned to Western institutions since China’s post-pandemic reopening, with the U.S. remaining the most popular destination with 289,000 Chinese students enrolled in the 2022–2023 school year. Other top destinations are Canada and the UK, with Chinese students contributing billions of dollars to their economies.
- Staying home: However, the number of Chinese nationals studying abroad are still lower than before. More Chinese students are staying in China for their education, with a rise from 3% in 2021 to 15% in 2023. The students are choosing to stay due to the nation’s growing superpower status and the improving quality of domestic education. Economic factors, such as falling real estate prices, high unemployment and lower household cash flow, also play a role.
- India outpaces China: In the U.S., India has nearly overtaken China as the top source of international students in 2023, with Indian students making up 40% of STEM students compared to 23% for Chinese students. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell previously stated that U.S. universities will be restricting Chinese international students’ access to STEM fields involving sensitive technology due to security concerns. While Chinese students are still welcome, he urged them to pursue arts instead.
